Manitoba snow maze pushing for world record is officially open

A snow maze south of Winnipeg hoping to break a Guinness World Record is now open to the public.

“We didn’t do any advertising because we actually had no idea when we would be done,” says the maze’s owner, Clint Masse.

It’s a corn maze in the summer, and for the first time ever, a snow maze in the winter.

“Everything really looks the same, in the corn maze you’re kind of able to cut corners and walk through the corn on the unbeaten path,” says one maze participant.

Staff at “A Maze In Corn” are thrilled to finally share their creation with Manitobans after weeks of unstable weather.

“We got done on January 5th and Manitobans saluted us well by showing up and supported amazing corn once again,” says Masse.

It’s expected to be more challenging than their annual corn maze.

It can take 45 minutes to an hour from start to finish.

“It’s busier than I thought it would be but that’s us Winnipeggers, coming out in the cold and enjoying the snow,” another participant said.

The walls are built out of wood and then covered with snow. They stand six-and-a-half feet tall.

The current record is held by the Fort William historical park in Thunder Bay, Ontario.