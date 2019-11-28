Menu

Politics

October snowstorm clean-up now pegged at $9 M; Winnipeg projects $9.2 M deficit

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 10:34 am
Crews cleanup after a snow storm which hit parts of Manitoba Thursday and Friday in Winnipeg on Sunday, October 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Crews cleanup after a snow storm which hit parts of Manitoba Thursday and Friday in Winnipeg on Sunday, October 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

The City of Winnipeg says the October storm that devastated trees across the city and knocked out power for days will cost $9 million to clean up and leave the city in a $9.2 million hole.

The city’s most recent financial forecast is actually a minor improvement of the last forecast, which was $9.4 million.

READ MORE: Winnipeg declares state of emergency after devastating storm grips city

“The City of Winnipeg’s continued response to the major storm event in October will have a significant impact on the City’s year-end finances,” said Councillor Scott Gillingham, Chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Finance in a statement to media.

“While the City may need to draw on the Financial Stabilization Reserve fund, there will be a continued focus by departments on making financial improvements over the course of the year in an effort to continue to reduce the projected year-end deficit.”

Story continues below advertisement
Crews cleanup after a snow storm which hit parts of Manitoba Thursday and Friday in Winnipeg on Sunday, October 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Crews cleanup after a snow storm which hit parts of Manitoba Thursday and Friday in Winnipeg on Sunday, October 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
An early winter storm with heavy wet snow caused fallen trees, many on cars, and power lines in Winnipeg early Friday morning, October 11, 2019. Snow clearing crews were forced to hit the streets to clean up the damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
An early winter storm with heavy wet snow caused fallen trees, many on cars, and power lines in Winnipeg early Friday morning, October 11, 2019. Snow clearing crews were forced to hit the streets to clean up the damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
An early winter storm with heavy wet snow caused fallen trees, many on cars, and power lines in Winnipeg early Friday morning, October 11, 2019. Snow clearing crews were forced to hit the streets to clean up the damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
An early winter storm with heavy wet snow caused fallen trees, many on cars, and power lines in Winnipeg early Friday morning, October 11, 2019. Snow clearing crews were forced to hit the streets to clean up the damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods John Woods/The Canadian Press
Crews cleanup during an early winter storm with heavy wet snow which caused caused fallen trees, many on cars, and power lines in Winnipeg early Friday morning, October 11, 2019. Snow clearing crews were forced to hit the streets to clean up the damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Crews cleanup during an early winter storm with heavy wet snow which caused caused fallen trees, many on cars, and power lines in Winnipeg early Friday morning, October 11, 2019. Snow clearing crews were forced to hit the streets to clean up the damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Crews cleanup after a snow storm which hit parts of Manitoba Thursday and Friday in Winnipeg on Sunday, October 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Crews cleanup after a snow storm which hit parts of Manitoba Thursday and Friday in Winnipeg on Sunday, October 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The $9 million figure for the storm is up from the previous estimate of $7.9 million. About $2 million of the clean up costs will be absorbed in next year’s budget because of ongoing work, said Gillingham.

The city will apply for disaster financial assistance if the Province announces such a measure, he added.

The report will go before the city’s finance committee Tuesday.

City of Winnipeg receives more than 1,700 tonnes of broken trees, branches
City of Winnipeg receives more than 1,700 tonnes of broken trees, branches
City of WinnipegManitoba HydroMBstormManitoba StormWinnipeg stormfiscal updateoctober storm
