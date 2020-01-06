Regina man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested after alleged robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Regina man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested and charged on Friday night after allegedly robbing a food delivery driver.

Regina police said Kurtis Clayton Thomas, 19, robbed a male the driver, 35, in a parking lot in the area of Hamilton Street and Victoria Avenue shortly before 8 p.m.

Thomas reportedly approached the vehicle, got in the passenger side and assaulted the driver, police said.

The driver called police after Thomas left the vehicle – officers were able to locate him shortly after and made the arrest, police said.

Thomas is charged with robbery and identity fraud with intent to avoid arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

He made his first court appearance on Monday morning.