Crime

Regina man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested after alleged robbery

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 12:06 pm
The Regina Police Service arrested Kurtis Clayton Thomas, 19, following a robbery on Friday night. Thomas was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. File / Global News

A Regina man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested and charged on Friday night after allegedly robbing a food delivery driver.

Regina police said Kurtis Clayton Thomas, 19, robbed a male the driver, 35, in a parking lot in the area of Hamilton Street and Victoria Avenue shortly before 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan resident wanted on Canada-wide warrant for alleged sex crimes

Thomas reportedly approached the vehicle, got in the passenger side and assaulted the driver, police said.

The driver called police after Thomas left the vehicle – officers were able to locate him shortly after and made the arrest, police said.

READ MORE: Canada-wide warrant out for Regina man in relation to nightclub shooting

Thomas is charged with robbery and identity fraud with intent to avoid arrest.

He made his first court appearance on Monday morning.

