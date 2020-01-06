Police release clothing photos with hopes of identifying man who washed up on N.S. beach

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police are asking the public for information that may help identify human remains found on a beach in September.

In a news release Monday, Nova Scotia RCMP said a body was found on a beach in Digby County’s Sandy Cove on Sept. 8.

READ MORE: N.L. RCMP arrest man for impaired driving after crashing stolen ambulance

The RCMP says they worked with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service and the remains have been identified as male, but they are unsure of his identity.

“The RCMP is releasing photos of the man’s clothing with the hope that someone may recognize them,” police stated in the news release.

Police say the circumstances that led to the man’s death have not yet been determined and the case has been recently added to Canada’s Missing website.

Story continues below advertisement

Police hope releasing the photos will help determine the man's identity. Nova Scotia RCMP Police hope releasing the photos will help determine the man's identity. Nova Scotia RCMP Police hope releasing the photos will help determine the man's identity. Nova Scotia RCMP

READ MORE: Man, woman located after nearly 3-hour search and rescue operation in Kings County

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Digby County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

6:02 The impact of social media and finding missing persons The impact of social media and finding missing persons