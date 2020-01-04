N.L. RCMP arrest man for impaired driving after crashing stolen ambulance

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a man is facing several charges after an ambulance was stolen in the Newfoundland and Labrador community of Sheshatshiu.

Police say the ambulance had been called to residence around 12:20 a.m. on Friday and they allege it was subsequently stolen by a man who was at the home.

They say officers located the ambulance as it sped down a street and tried to pull it over, but its driver kept going until he lost control of the vehicle and plowed into a snowbank.

Police say the driver wasn’t hurt and was arrested at the scene.

Investigators say the 35-year-old suspect was later charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2020.