Crime

N.L. RCMP arrest man for impaired driving after crashing stolen ambulance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2020 9:06 am
A man is facing several charges after an ambulance was stolen in the Newfoundland and Labrador.
A man is facing several charges after an ambulance was stolen in the Newfoundland and Labrador. Alexander Quon/Global News

RCMP say a man is facing several charges after an ambulance was stolen in the Newfoundland and Labrador community of Sheshatshiu.

Police say the ambulance had been called to residence around 12:20 a.m. on Friday and they allege it was subsequently stolen by a man who was at the home.

READ MORE: N.L. father charged with abduction was arrested at ferry terminal

They say officers located the ambulance as it sped down a street and tried to pull it over, but its driver kept going until he lost control of the vehicle and plowed into a snowbank.

Police say the driver wasn’t hurt and was arrested at the scene.

Investigators say the 35-year-old suspect was later charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample and theft of a motor vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

He was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
