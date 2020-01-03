Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

N.L. father charged with abduction was arrested at ferry terminal: police 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2020 10:40 am
File - The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) police headquaters in St John's Newfoundland. .
File - The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) police headquaters in St John's Newfoundland. . The Canadian Press Images/Lee Brown

Police say a 47-year-old man arrested for allegedly abducting his son was stopped at a Newfoundland ferry terminal on a tip from the public following a nationwide Amber Alert.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the 12-year-old boy was found with his father at the Marine Atlantic terminal in Port aux Basques, N.L., which crosses to North Sydney, N.S.

READ MORE: Missing 12-year-old N.L. boy found safe; Amber Alert cancelled

The force says the boy was located at 6:55 p.m. with the help of the RCMP in the town about 220 kilometres southwest of Corner Brook where he was last seen that morning.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Sgt. Bob Edwards says the Amber Alert triggered Thursday was the first issued in Newfoundland and Labrador since the program was introduced in 2003.

Story continues below advertisement

The man has been charged with parental abduction, theft of a motor vehicle and breach of a court order.

READ MORE: Father of Alberta boy who was subject of Amber Alert faces charges

He will appear in Corner Brook provincial court this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeNewfoundlandAmber AlertRNCRoyal Newfoundland ConstabularyFerry TerminalNewfoundland ferry terminal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.