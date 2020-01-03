N.L. father charged with abduction was arrested at ferry terminal: police 

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 47-year-old man arrested for allegedly abducting his son was stopped at a Newfoundland ferry terminal on a tip from the public following a nationwide Amber Alert.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the 12-year-old boy was found with his father at the Marine Atlantic terminal in Port aux Basques, N.L., which crosses to North Sydney, N.S.

READ MORE: Missing 12-year-old N.L. boy found safe; Amber Alert cancelled

The force says the boy was located at 6:55 p.m. with the help of the RCMP in the town about 220 kilometres southwest of Corner Brook where he was last seen that morning.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Sgt. Bob Edwards says the Amber Alert triggered Thursday was the first issued in Newfoundland and Labrador since the program was introduced in 2003.

Story continues below advertisement

The man has been charged with parental abduction, theft of a motor vehicle and breach of a court order.

READ MORE: Father of Alberta boy who was subject of Amber Alert faces charges

He will appear in Corner Brook provincial court this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020.