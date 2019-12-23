Father of Alberta boy who was subject of Amber Alert faces charges

Send this page to someone via email

The father of an Alberta boy for whom an Amber Alert was issued last week is now formally accused of attacking his son’s mother.

Cody Armstrong is facing several charges, according to RCMP.

On Friday, an Amber Alert was issued for Armstrong’s son, whom police originally believed may have been abducted by Armstrong.

RCMP issued the alert at 3:40 a.m., saying the boy was possibly abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule, which is about 20 kilometres west of Hinton on the north bank of the Athabasca River, near Jasper National Park.

Police had said the boy, his mother and Armstrong were all in a home together when the boy’s parents had an “altercation” and Armstrong allegedly left with his son.

At the time, RCMP alleged that Armstrong had left the home with a rifle in his possession and that they considered him to be armed and dangerous.

On Monday, RCMP issued a news release saying Armstrong, 41, has been charged with choking while committing an assault, uttering threats, mischief under $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Armstrong was arrested without incident late Friday afternoon. He is set to appear in Hinton Provincial Court on Jan. 15 via CCTV.