Amber alert issued for missing 12-year-old N.L. boy

An amber alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy from Corner Brook, N.L., after police received a report of a parental child abduction.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it was reported at 12:25 p.m. NT that Tony Austin Greenham, also known as Aussie, was abducted by his father, Tony Greenham.

Police say 47-year-old Tony Greenham was last seen on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m.

Aussie is approximately five foot one and 140 pounds with brown eyes and short dark brown hair.

Police say his father is five foot seven and 252 pounds with blue eyes and is bald with a grey goatee.

He is believed to be driving a black 2009 Ford Escape with the licence plate number JEL 275.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary or Crime Stoppers.