Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP say they received the complaint from the Spinner Crescent and Stokil Drive area at 11:50 p.m. on Friday.

Police have been unable to determine if the noise was indeed gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

