OHL Roundup: Sunday, January 5, 2020

OTTAWA – Cedrick Andree 27 saves, and the Ottawa 67’s set a franchise record for consecutive victories with a 5-0 win over the Erie Otters on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Mitchell Hoelscher and Marco Rossi had two goals and an assist apiece to help Ottawa win its 16th game in a row.

Rossi is on a 17-game point streak that has pushed him into the OHL scoring lead with 69 points in only 29 contests. The Austrian forward has produced 43 points on his 17-game run.

Jack Beck also scored for the 67’s (29-6-0) while Jack Quinn tacked on two assists.

Daniel Murphy kicked out 40 shots for Erie (16-14-8).

RANGERS 2 STORM 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Jacob Ingham made 40 saves and Francesco Pinelli scored the winner at 1:41 of the third period as Kitchener (22-11-5) slipped past the Storm (22-10-5).

—

BULLDOGS 8 ICEDOGS 2

HAMILTON — Isaac Nurse potted a hat trick and Davis Young added a pair of goals as the Bulldogs (17-19-2) toppled Niagara (15-16-5).

—

STEELHEADS 7 PETES 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Nicholas Canade had a hat trick and James Hardie scored once and set up two more as the Steelheads (15-21-3) dealt Peterborough (25-11-3) its third straight loss.

—

SPITFIRES 3 BATTALION 2 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Jean-Luc Foudy scored at 1:45 of overtime, and Windsor (24-8-4) peppered goalie Cameron Lamour with 46 shots on its way to beating the Battalion (9-27-2) for its fifth win in a row.

—

SPIRIT 5 STING 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Ethan Cardwell and Cole Perfetti had a goal and an assist apiece as the Spirit (23-11-4) handed Sarnia (15-20-4) its eighth straight loss.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2020.

