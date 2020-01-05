Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man dies in hospital following December stabbing, suspect charged with murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2020 10:34 am
Updated January 5, 2020 10:35 am
Muhammad Waqar Alam died in hospital following a stabbing in December. .
Muhammad Waqar Alam died in hospital following a stabbing in December. . Toronto Police Service / Handout

Toronto police say a man who was stabbed last month has died from his injuries.

Police say the stabbing took place in the city’s northeast in the evening of Dec. 19.

READ MORE: Man dead, police seeking suspects after ‘very serious’ hit-and-run in downtown Toronto

The victim was taken to hospital but police say he died on Thursday.

They say he has been identified as Muhammad Waqar Alam, 31, of Toronto and an autopsy was conducted yesterday.

READ MORE: Multiple suspects sought by Toronto police after stabbing at subway station

A suspect who was initially charged with attempted murder is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Police say Sahand Norouz Zadeh, 19, was rearrested yesterday and is due in court today.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceHomicideTorontoStabbingToronto crimeScarboroughtoronto police servicefatal stabbingScarborough stabbingscarborough crimMuhammad Waqar AlamSahand Norouz Zadeh
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.