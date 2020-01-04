OHL Roundup: Saturday, January 4, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Ivan Lodnia set up three goals in regulation before scoring the winner at 1:26 of overtime as the Niagara IceDogs beat the Kitchener Rangers 7-6 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Philip Tomasino had two goals and two assists while Adrien Beraldo, Jackson Doherty, Ethan Sims and Dakota Betts also scored for the IceDogs (15-15-5).

Jonathan Yantsis potted a hat trick and Greg Meireles, Reid Valade and Liam Hawel also had goals for the Rangers (21-11-5), who had their four-game win streak halted.

Josh Rosenzweig made 30 saves for Niagara, while Lucas Pfeil turned away 17 shots for Kitchener.

Niagara defenceman Mason Howard received a match penalty for slew footing in the final minute of the second period.

BULLDOGS 3 FRONTENACS 1

HAMILTON — Isaac Nurse had a goal and an assist and Zachary Roy made 19 saves as the Bulldogs (16-19-2) handed Kingston (10-23-4) its third straight defeat.

—

KNIGHTS 4 FIREBIRDS 3 (OT)

FLINT, Mich. — Jonathan Gruden scored twice in regulation before Luke Evangelista potted the winner as London (23-12-2) edged the Firebirds (20-15-1) for its fifth win in a row.

—

SPIRIT 8 GENERALS 4

SAGINAW, Mi. — Cole Perfetti had a goal and four helpers and Mason Millman scored twice as the Spirit (22-11-4) pushed Oshawa’s (18-13-5) losing streak to four games.

—

SPITFIRES 3 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Xavier Medina made 26 saves and Luka Boka’s second-period goal proved to be the difference as Windsor (23-8-4) slipped past the Wolves (19-18-1) for its fourth straight win.

—

GREYHOUNDS 4 STING 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Rory Kerins broke a 2-2 deadlock at 5:38 of the third as the Greyhounds (19-18-2) doubled up Sarnia (15-19-4), which has lost seven in a row.

—

COLTS 6 BATTALION 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Tyson Foerster had a goal and four assists, and Luke Bignell scored twice as the Colts (16-16-3) topped North Bay (9-27-1).

—

ATTACK 7 STORM 5

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Kaleb Pearson scored twice and Sergey Popov had a goal and two helpers as the Attack (17-15-5) got by Guelph (22-9-5).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.

