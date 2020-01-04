Powderhounds howl down Big White Ski Resort for day of sit skiing

Send this page to someone via email

Howls were heard down the runs Saturday afternoon at Big White Ski Resort as people found their new favourite sport — sit skiing.

Powderhounds Adaptive Snow Sports made the day of 17 sit skiers, both those who are new to the sport and those who just haven’t done it in a few years.

“It’s for people to come out for an hour or two, to come on the hill and see if its something they want to do some more,” said Gail Williamson of Powderhounds Adaptive Snow Sports.

“We have fun we have more fun than I have ever had on a ski hill.”

Now there are some certified adrenaline junkies that can’t wait for their next ride down the hill.

“I’m very excited about it,” said participant Matthew Baker.

Story continues below advertisement

Participants not only had the chance to try the new sport but also were able to make connections with each other around the fire while eating hot dogs at the Big White Fire Department.

“It’s a sense of independence, exhilaration and adrenaline,” Accessible Okanagan president James Hektner said.

“It’s close to home and the Powderhounds are an exceptional group.

Julia Grassmick has been attending the sit-ski days on the mountain since she was three-years-old. Her mother Melissa says it’s been incredible watching her daughter fearlessly race down the hill with the help of some volunteers.

“We are just thankful she has this opportunity to get out and do all these great things,” said Melissa.

For more information about the Powderhounds programs visit www.pimbc.ca/powder-hounds