Okanagan Winter Wonderland

Okanagan winter wonderland: Skating through champagne powder at Big White Ski Resort

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 9:13 pm
Okanagan winter wonderland: Learning to skate at Big White Ski Resort
WATCH: In the Okanagan, there is always so much to see and do to have fun under the sun, but in the wintertime, people come out from around the world just to get a look at the snow — and there's tons of it at Big White Ski Resort.

In the Okanagan, there is always so much to see and do to have fun under the sun,

In winter, though, people come out from around the world just to get a look at the snow — and there’s tons of it at Big White Ski Resort.

“Big White is Canada’s favourite family resort,” said Jamie Shinkewski, Big White Ski Resort social media specialist.

“We come up here and there’s something not only for everybody’s interest, but something for all ages, too.

READ MORE: Okanagan winter wonderland: Exploring SilverStar Mountain Resort

“It’s my first winter up here and the first time I came up here I was absolutely blown away, it’s just people having fun.”

In his first winter on the mountain, Shinkewski is still discovering all the fun to be had at Big White.

READ MORE: Big White ranked third-best ski resort in nation

“There’s something for everyone here,” he said. “Obviously jumping on the hill, getting on your skis or snowboard or whatever your favourite way to slide on frozen water is.

“Even if you are a non-skiier there are so many other activities here.”

For more news on the mountain visit bigwhite.com

