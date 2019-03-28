Big White hosting snowboard cross nationals

Kevin Hill of Vernon is a member of Canada’s national snowboard team.

This week, he’s at Big White for the snowboard cross nationals.

“We’re going four guys wide, going as fast as possible, and the first guy who crosses the (finish) line first wins,” said Hill.

But before you can race for the win, you have to quality.

So instead of a ride that’s four wide, it’s just you and your line in a race against time.

As an old-school snowboard cross veteran, Hill knows the drill.

“It takes a good head game, being smooth keep the board straight and staying on your feet,” said Hill.

However, it’s a different snowball game when real racing gets underway.

“You’re racing with three to five different people with you, and you never know what’s going to happen,” said national snowboard team member Tess Critchlow.

Critchlow’s secret for success in snowboard cross is as brilliant as it is simple

“Go fast,” she said with a laugh.

The stakes are high at the 2019 Speed Nation SBX Nationals.

“The winner will get a World Cup spot next year and will be able to travel around the world next year competing,” said Roberto Montanes of Canada Snowboard.

If you want to see some of the best young snowboard cross riders from Canada and the U.S., trek to Big White and watch them race for a ride on the World Cup circuit.

The nationals, which began Tuesday, wrap up on Saturday.