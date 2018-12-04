Big White Ski Resort believes World Cup Snowboard Cross bid looks promising

Canada
Big White is making a bid to host the 2020 FIS World Cup Snowboard Cross.

Big White is hoping to host the 2020 FIS World Cup Snowboard Cross, and an inspector was recently at the site to have a closer look.

The hill was inspected over the weekend by Jeff Ihaski, who has been building snowcross courses for the Olympics since Torino in 2006. According to a media release, he will report his findings back to Canada Snowboard.

“To tell you the truth, the venue is awesome,” Ihaski said in a news release. “We’re just finding the top section to be pretty tight and steep, so we’re trying to find ways to run that.”

Big White said that by removing a few rails at the top of the park, it would have more than enough room to build the course.

The hill also said the adjustments wouldn’t affect park users too much.

“I don’t know how much better it could be than to be able to ride park, and watch the best athletes in the world compete in snowcross,” Flynn Seddon, the director of terrain parks and outdoor events, said in a statement.

