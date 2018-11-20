Big White opens this Thursday

Big White is opening this week — in time for the American Thanksgiving.

The resort, located an hour’s drive east of Kelowna, says opening day to the season will be Thursday, Nov. 22, at 8:45 a.m.

It will have three lifts open, including: Ridge Rocket Express, Plaza Chair and Lara’s Gondola.

Three runs will be open, including: Easy Street, Highway 33 and Hummingbird. More runs will open as conditions permit.

The current alpine snow base is sitting at 67 cm with more snow in the forecast on Wednesday night and Thursday.