Man found dead in burning home at Big White near Kelowna

Firefighters found a man dead in a home that went up in flames at the Big White Ski Resort on Sunday night, according to RCMP.

“The West Kelowna RCMP Rural General Investigation Section (GIS) team is working alongside the BC Coroners Service,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

The Big White Fire Department was called to the home in the 5800-block of Snowpine Crescent shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Crews at the scene found the 73-year-old man while battling the fire at the resort community southeast of Kelowna.

READ MORE: West Kelowna fire crews respond to three emergencies Saturday night

RCMP investigators do not believe the man’s death was a crime.

His name is not being released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with West Kelowna RCMP GIS at 250-768-2880.

Information on the cause of the fire has not been released.