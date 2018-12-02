West Kelowna fire crews respond to three emergencies Saturday night

West Kelowna firefighters responded to three emergencies Saturday night, sparking safety reminders as we head into the winter season.

The chaos began at 6 p.m. when crews were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle incident on the Coquihalla Connector. While the firefighters were on scene, a call came in for a structure fire.

Crews rushed to the family residence on McIver road in the Glenrosa area. Flames could be seen shooting through the roof. The four people living in the home along with their three pets managed to escape and are being assisted by Emergency Support Services (ESS).

READ MORE: Dramatic rescue shines light on West Kelowna Fire Rescue staffing issues

Firefighters kept the flames at bay and limited damage to the upstairs living room area.

WATCH BELOW: (Aired Oct.9) Okanagan firefighter gets a line-of-duty funeral after his cancer is linked to his profession

Assistant fire chief Brent Watson said the fire appears to have started in the chimney and extended into the wall and ceiling spaces, resulting in structural involvement. It is not known if the occupants had insurance.

While the fire department was battling the fire in Glenrosa, another call came in for a car fire with possible extension into an adjacent structure.

The last available engine and tender were dispatched to this incident, along with mutual aid support from Kelowna Fire Department.

READ MORE: West Kelowna grass fire sparked by cigarette

Crews kept the fire from spreading into the structure.

Watson said Saturday night’s wild activity should serve as a safety reminder for the public.

“Be prepared for winter driving conditions at all times, and ensure that wood burning stoves, fireplaces and appliances are regularly cleaned and inspected by a registered professional,” he said.

“Ensure that all smoke detectors are functioning, and have a home escape plan.”