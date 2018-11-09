Big White feeling accommodation pinch

Big White resort is feeling the pinch as a result of the growing popularity of night vacation rentals.

The resort is building four new staff accommodation buildings to offset the growing popularity of accommodation owners switching to nightly vacation rental services.

“This first of four new staff accommodations buildings was completed earlier this fall,” Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice-president at Big White Ski Resort said.

READ MORE: Kelowna mayor: Short-term rentals affecting housing market

The four new buildings are the start of a new subdivision in the Black Forest area and will cost approximately $10 million adding 192 beds for Big White Ski Resort staff.

“With the economy booming and the introduction of Airbnb, normal seasonal rentals have turned into nightly rentals for the owners of individual accommodations. We saw this process start 12 months ago and have worked as quickly as possible with developers, builders and the regional district to get these important staff beds built.”

Big White is expected to open in two weeks, weather dependent.