OHL Roundup: Friday, January 3, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

SARNIA, Ont. – Matthew Struthers scored his second goal of the night at 3:16 of overtime as the Owen Sound Attack downed the Sarnia Sting 5-4 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Struthers forced the extra period when he potted a tying goal at 19:16 of the third period, helping Owen Sound halt its three-game losing streak.

Matthew Philip, Ethan Burroughs and Carter Robertson also scored for the Attack (16-15-5), who got 20 saves from Mack Guzda.

Ryan McGregor struck twice while Sean Josling and Nolan Burke had the other goals for the Sting (15-18-4), who are on a six-game slide.

Ethan Langevin kicked out 36 shots for Sarnia.

Owen Sound defenceman Mark Woolley was ejected at 7:47 of the first after taking a major for checking to the head.

Story continues below advertisement

FIREBIRDS 5 GENERALS 4 (OT)

FLINT, Mich. — Dennis Busby scored at 1:27 of overtime, and Anthony Popovich made 35 saves as the Firebirds (20-15-0) slipped past Oshawa (18-12-5).

—

OTTERS 6 FRONTENACS 3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Danial Singer and Maxim Golod had a pair of goals apiece as Erie (16-13-8) doubled up the Frontenacs (10-22-4).

—

WOLVES 4 COLTS 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Blake Murray had a goal and an assist as the Wolves (19-17-1) downed Barrie (15-16-3) to halt a six-game slide.

—

SPITFIRES 10 GREYHOUNDS 4

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Daniel D’Amico scored five times and Will Cuylle added a hat trick as Windsor (22-8-4) pummelled the Greyhounds (18-18-2) for its third straight win.

—

STORM 5 PETES 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Pavel Gogolev and Cam Hillis both produced two goals and two helpers to lead the Storm (22-8-5) past Peterborough (25-10-3).

Story continues below advertisement

—

RANGERS 4 SPIRIT 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Greg Meireles scored twice and Jacob Ingham made 33 saves as the Rangers (21-11-4) ended Saginaw’s (21-11-4) six-game win streak while extending their own to four games.

—

KNIGHTS 3 STEELHEADS 1

LONDON, Ont. — Brett Brochu turned aside 40 shots and Jonathan Gruden had a goal and an assist as the Knights (22-12-2) defeated Mississauga (14-21-3) for their third win in a row.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020

View link »