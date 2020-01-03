Man charged after Cardston peace officer threatened with knife

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

RCMP in Cardston, Alta., have charged a 24-year-old man after a community peace officer was threatened with a knife on New Year’s Eve.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, police said a peace officer requested RCMP help to arrest a man who was outside of the Cardston RCMP detachment.

“The male was in possession of a knife and allegedly threatened the CPO,” RCMP said in a news release Friday.

“RCMP members confronted the male to effect a high-risk arrest.

“After a series of commands, the male put down the knife and fled on foot,” police said.

READ MORE: Southern Alberta man pleads guilty to assault of peace officer charge

RCMP said they were able to arrest the suspect a short distance away, following a minor confrontation with officers.

Story continues below advertisement

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Brenden Kurt Eagle Speaker of Standoff, Alta., faces numerous charges that include four counts of assault on a police officer with a weapon.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to appear in Cardston Provincial Court on Monday.