Crime

Man charged after Cardston peace officer threatened with knife

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 4:44 pm
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle.
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

RCMP in Cardston, Alta., have charged a 24-year-old man after a community peace officer was threatened with a knife on New Year’s Eve.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, police said a peace officer requested RCMP help to arrest a man who was outside of the Cardston RCMP detachment.

“The male was in possession of a knife and allegedly threatened the CPO,” RCMP said in a news release Friday.

“RCMP members confronted the male to effect a high-risk arrest.

“After a series of commands, the male put down the knife and fled on foot,” police said.

READ MORE: Southern Alberta man pleads guilty to assault of peace officer charge

RCMP said they were able to arrest the suspect a short distance away, following a minor confrontation with officers.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Brenden Kurt Eagle Speaker of Standoff, Alta., faces numerous charges that include four counts of assault on a police officer with a weapon.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to appear in Cardston Provincial Court on Monday.

