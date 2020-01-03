Man charged after Cardston peace officer threatened with knife

RCMP in Cardston, Alta., have charged a 24-year-old man after a community peace officer was threatened with a knife on New Year’s Eve.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, police said a peace officer requested RCMP help to arrest a man who was outside of the Cardston RCMP detachment.
“The male was in possession of a knife and allegedly threatened the CPO,” RCMP said in a news release Friday.
“RCMP members confronted the male to effect a high-risk arrest.
“After a series of commands, the male put down the knife and fled on foot,” police said.
RCMP said they were able to arrest the suspect a short distance away, following a minor confrontation with officers.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
Brenden Kurt Eagle Speaker of Standoff, Alta., faces numerous charges that include four counts of assault on a police officer with a weapon.
The 24-year-old is scheduled to appear in Cardston Provincial Court on Monday.
COMMENTS