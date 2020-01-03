Homicide investigators release images of 2 people linked to Duncan double murder

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators on Vancouver Island have released images of two people who may be connected to a double murder in Duncan on Christmas Eve.

The deaths stemmed from an assault around 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 in the area of Trunk Road and Canada Avenue in Duncan.

READ MORE: Woman injured in Christmas Eve homicide on Vancouver Island dies in hospital

The assault sent a man and woman to hospital with serious injuries. The man was pronounced dead shortly afterward, while the woman died of her injuries on Dec. 29.

On Friday, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP released pictures and video of two unknown people walking near the area of the assault on Christmas Eve.

Investigators are hoping people can recognize the pair, who may have been involved in “at least one other altercation” with at least one other person the same night in the area of Trunk Road and Duncan Street.

Story continues below advertisement

“We strongly urge those people to come forward immediately as they may have vital information to our ongoing investigation,” North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Sgt. Trevor Busch said in a statement.

The first person is described as a Caucasian male seen wearing a black or dark hoodie with a logo on the left chest and a horizontal pattern on the right arm. He was also wearing dark pants with a pattern on the legs and dark coloured or black shoes.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators probe Christmas Eve death on Vancouver Island

The second person is a male of unknown ethnicity also wearing a dark hoodie and dark shoes, who was wearing dark pants with a thick white stripe on the leg.

Anyone who recognizes either person of interest, or who was in the area of Trunk Road and either Canada Avenue or Duncan Street on Christmas Eve between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., to contact police.

1:17 Charges laid in horrific attack in Duncan Charges laid in horrific attack in Duncan