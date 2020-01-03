Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

75 firefighters called to downtown Montreal blaze

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 4:23 pm
Firefighters say the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Firefighters say the cause of the fire is still unknown. Karen Macdonald/Global News

The Montreal fire department was called to Lucien-L’Allier Street and Argyle Avenue Friday afternoon for a fire that broke out in a downtown building.

The fire began at 2:45 p.m. in a four-storey building that was vacant and under construction. The blaze began as a 1-alarm fire but escalated to a 2-alarm.

Seventy-five firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze as heavy smoke quickly filled the neighborhood around the Bell Centre.

Fire department spokesperson Matthew Griffith said there have been no reported injuries.

READ MORE: Man targeted in Ahuntsic shooting: Montreal police

Lucien L’Allier Street is closed to traffic between René-Lévesque Boulevard and Saint-Antoine Street.

The entrance to the Lucien L’Allier metro station is closed on Lucien L’Allier Street. Commuters will have to access the station from the de la Montagne Street entrance.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is still unknown.

70 firefighters called to Lachine fire that left 2 dead, 1 in critical condition
70 firefighters called to Lachine fire that left 2 dead, 1 in critical condition
FireMontreal Fire DepartmentMontreal fireRene LevesqueLucien L'AllierSaint-Antoinede la MontagneLucien L'Allier fireLucien L'Allier metro
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.