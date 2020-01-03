75 firefighters called to downtown Montreal blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Montreal fire department was called to Lucien-L’Allier Street and Argyle Avenue Friday afternoon for a fire that broke out in a downtown building.

The fire began at 2:45 p.m. in a four-storey building that was vacant and under construction. The blaze began as a 1-alarm fire but escalated to a 2-alarm.

Seventy-five firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze as heavy smoke quickly filled the neighborhood around the Bell Centre.

Fire department spokesperson Matthew Griffith said there have been no reported injuries.

READ MORE: Man targeted in Ahuntsic shooting: Montreal police

Lucien L’Allier Street is closed to traffic between René-Lévesque Boulevard and Saint-Antoine Street.

The entrance to the Lucien L’Allier metro station is closed on Lucien L’Allier Street. Commuters will have to access the station from the de la Montagne Street entrance.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is still unknown.