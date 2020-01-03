Man seriously injured, 2 arrested after stabbing in northeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating an assault that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries at around noon Friday.

An EPS spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a multi-unit residence in the area of 121 Avenue and 66 Street.

When they arrived, police found a man in his 20s “suffering from wounds consistent with those afflicted by an edged weapon,” EPS said.

The man was treated on scene and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police found a pair — a male and female suspect — several blocks away and took them into custody.

