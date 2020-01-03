Menu

Crime

Tip jar stolen following Boxing Day break-in at Haliburton restaurant: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 2:20 pm
OPP are investigating a break and enter at the Kosy Korner Restaurant in Haliburton on Dec. 26.
OPP are investigating a break and enter at the Kosy Korner Restaurant in Haliburton on Dec. 26. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

OPP say a tip jar was stolen following a Boxing Day break and enter at the restaurant in Haliburton.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 26 officers responded to an alarm call at the Kosy Korner Restaurant on Highland Street.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman arrested following alleged New Year’s Eve gas station robbery

Officers discovered the front glass door had been smashed but the building was empty.

Police say surveillance video shows a suspect with a hood entered the restaurant and stole a tip jar containing approximately $40.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

