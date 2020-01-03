Tip jar stolen following Boxing Day break-in at Haliburton restaurant: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a tip jar was stolen following a Boxing Day break and enter at the restaurant in Haliburton.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 26 officers responded to an alarm call at the Kosy Korner Restaurant on Highland Street.

Officers discovered the front glass door had been smashed but the building was empty.

Police say surveillance video shows a suspect with a hood entered the restaurant and stole a tip jar containing approximately $40.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

