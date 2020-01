Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Fredericton police are on the scene of a sudden death at a home on Victoria Street on Friday.

Officials have provided little information but say that the force’s response “is routine.”

READ MORE: Police investigating after man’s body found outside Moncton apartment complex

The province’s coroner services are also on scene.

Police say their investigation has found that the death is not suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement