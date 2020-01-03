Edibles, vapes and tea coming to legal Ontario cannabis shops Monday

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Ontario’s cannabis distributor says dozens of new marijuana products will be available in retail shops starting Monday but supplies will be limited.

The Ontario Cannabis Store unveiled 59 new items today including a variety of vapes, edibles and a tea.

The products will be available in the province’s legal cannabis retail stores starting next week and on the OCS website on Jan. 16.

The distributor estimates that products will be in short supply until March as manufacturers ramp up production to meet demand.

The number of products will grow to 100 in the coming months as they receive regulatory approval.

The OCS says the new selection will help it combat black market sales across the province.

The Ontario Cannabis Store unveiled 59 new items today including a variety of vapes, edibles and a tea. Mark Carcasole / Global News

