Sports

Kitchener Rangers’ Jacob Ingham earns December honours

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 2:41 pm
After a near-perfect month, Kitchener Rangers netminder Jacob Ingham has been named the OHL Goaltender of the Month for December.

Ingham recorded nine victories over 10 starts last month, with a 1.69 goals-against average, .948 save percentage and two shutouts.

The Barrie native’s return from injury on Nov. 28 helped kickstart the Rangers’ run, which has seen the team win 13 of its last 14 games and left it tied for fourth place in the standings.

The Rangers acquired Ingham from the Mississauga Steelheads in June for four draft picks.

He was a sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2018 NHL draft.

His former teammate in Mississauga, Cole Schwindt, was named Player of the Month.

A Kitchener native, Schwindt had 12 goals and nine assists over 12 games in December.

Noel Hoefenmayer of the Ottawa 67’s was named Defenceman of the Month, while Peterborough Petes forward Mason McTavish was named Rookie of the Month.

