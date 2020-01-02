Marilyn Lastman, wife of former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman, dead at 84

Send this page to someone via email

Marilyn Lastman, the wife of former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman, has died at the age of 84.

Her son Blayne Lastman told Global News on Thursday that she passed away due to natural causes “surrounded by family.”

He called his mother the “glue” that kept their family together and said she “appreciated every moment of her life.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory issued a statement on Thursday expressing his condolences.

“Marilyn Lastman’s story is a wonderful story of family,” he said. “Through every chapter, she was always as devoted to Mel as he was to her and together they raised a wonderful family of accomplishment and generosity.

"Marilyn Lastman will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."

On behalf of the people of Toronto, I want to extend my sincere condolences to the Lastman family on the passing of Marilyn Lastman. pic.twitter.com/Tv5Ui62QaM — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 2, 2020

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also tweeted his condolences on behalf of himself and his family.

“I offer my most sincere condolences to former mayor Mel, sons Dale and Blayne and their families. Marilyn’s countless contributions to Toronto and Ontario will live on for generations,” the statement read.

Mel served as mayor of North York, Ont., for more than 20 years before becoming the first mayor of the amalgamated City of Toronto in 1998. He left politics in 2003 after serving for six years as Toronto’s mayor.

Blayne said since Mel’s retirement from politics, him and his mother fell in love “more than anyone I have ever known.”

“She was involved in every decision for the city,” he said. “She was the only one my father really trusted.”

The Lastman family is also known for the Bad Boy furniture and appliance empire that Mel started in 1955, which Blayne still runs.

— With files from the Canadian Press