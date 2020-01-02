Menu

Crime

OPP investigating job site equipment theft in Quinte West

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 11:36 am
OPP are looking for information about the theft of job site tools in Quinte West.
Global News File

OPP are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify suspects who stole tools from a Quinte West job site.

Provincial police say several construction tools, with a value of $2,800 were stolen from a job site on 2nd Dug Hill Road in Quinte West.

READ MORE: Police investigating after tools reportedly stolen from Collingwood construction site

Police believe the theft took place between 4 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2019, and 8 a.m. on Dec. 24.

OPP the list of stolen items is as follows:

  • Three super roofing guns, red and black in colour
  • A green Hitachi roofing gun
  • A red and white cordless Milwaukee circular saw
  • A black and yellow corded Dewalt circular saw
  • An orange and white Stihl leaf blower

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects involved in this theft to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

