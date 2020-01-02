OPP investigating job site equipment theft in Quinte West

OPP are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify suspects who stole tools from a Quinte West job site.
Provincial police say several construction tools, with a value of $2,800 were stolen from a job site on 2nd Dug Hill Road in Quinte West.
Police believe the theft took place between 4 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2019, and 8 a.m. on Dec. 24.
OPP the list of stolen items is as follows:
- Three super roofing guns, red and black in colour
- A green Hitachi roofing gun
- A red and white cordless Milwaukee circular saw
- A black and yellow corded Dewalt circular saw
- An orange and white Stihl leaf blower
Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects involved in this theft to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
