Police investigating after tools reportedly stolen from Collingwood construction site

Police are investigating after a number of tools were reportedly stolen from a construction site in Collingwood.

Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP say sometime overnight between March 22 and March 23, numerous tools were taken from a locked trailer on a construction site on Cranberry Trail East near Royalton Lane.

Officers say six Dewalt cordless nailers, five Dewalt corldess saws, five Paslode air nailers, five Stiletto hammers, two Paslode nailers and a Botstitch Strapshot nailer were reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

