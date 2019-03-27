Crime
March 27, 2019 1:18 pm
Updated: March 27, 2019 1:21 pm

2 Barrie men charged after police seize gun, drugs during traffic stop in Callander, Ont.

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say the accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing in North Bay on Wednesday.

Nick Westoll / Global News
Two men from Barrie have been charged after officers seized drugs and a gun during a traffic stop in Callander, Ont.

North Bay OPP say at around 11:30 p.m., on Tuesday, a vehicle was stopped for speeding.

Police say after speaking with the driver, officers became suspicious and launched an investigation.

Officers say the vehicle was searched and a large quantity of suspected cocaine and marijuana was seized.

Police say the street value of the drugs seized is approximately $27,000.

Officers also seized a loaded handgun during the search.

Police say two men from Barrie, 22-year-old Mark Anthony Lista and 22-year-old Bryan Acabang Saguros were arrested and charged with a number of drug and weapons-related offences.

Both of the accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing in North Bay on Wednesday.

