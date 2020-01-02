Here’s what will cost Regina residents more in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

A new year means new taxes and regulations for people in Regina. Those increases will include the federal carbon tax and the city’s 472.2 million dollar budget. Here’s what will cost more in 2020.

Federal Carbon Tax

The federal carbon tax will increase from $20 to $30 per tonne of emissions in 2020. The change will be seen in gas prices and utility bills. SaskPower estimates that that yearly cost will be equal to 1.5 percent which translates to $22 for residential costumers. Farm customers can expect to pay an additional $60/year. The charges will begin appearing on SaskPower bills on April 1, 2020.

Residents in Saskatchewan will also see a reduction in the federal government’s carbon tax rebate. The province will see the largest decrease out of the four other provinces that will get reductions.

According to the federal government’s previous model, a family of four would collect a carbon tax rebate of $904 on their 2019 income tax return. That number has now dropped to $809.

Here are the rebate amounts for individuals and families in Saskatchewan in 2020:

Single adult or first adult in a couple – $405

Second adult in a couple or first child of a single parent – $202

Each child under 18 – $101

Baseline amount for a family of four – $809

Property Tax

Property taxes are up, but don’t expect as big of a jump as previous years. This year’s 3.25 per cent increase is the lowest surge in a decade of property tax hikes. This means an extra $5.60/month or $67.20/year in taxes for Regina resident with a home assessed $350,000.

Utility Tax

Utility taxes rise by 3 per cent. Average homeowners can expect to pay an extra $4.14 per month for their utility bills. In total, Regina residents could be spending about $116 more this year in municipal taxes.

Cemetery Fee

Cemetery fees increase by 4 per cent for a majority of services. The cost of a standard plot will rise from $1,695 to $1,765.

The full list of 2020 cemetery fees can be found here.