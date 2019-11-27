Saskatoon city council raises property taxes

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s city council finished budget deliberations on Wednesday evening, voting through items that raise the property tax increase to 3.7 per cent and 3.87 per cent for 2020 and 2021, respectively.

This means a Saskatoon resident with a house worth $371,000, the average house cost in the city, will pay an additional $69.87 per year in 2020 and $75.35 in 2021.

The additions came from items in the budget plan, like assessments on bridges.

Stay connected with Global News as this story develops.

Story continues below advertisement