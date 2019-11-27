Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon city council raises property taxes

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 7:39 pm
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clarks pointed out the rates are still the lowest in a decade.
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clarks pointed out the rates are still the lowest in a decade. Nathaniel Dove / Global News

Saskatoon’s city council finished budget deliberations on Wednesday evening, voting through items that raise the property tax increase to 3.7 per cent and 3.87 per cent for 2020 and 2021, respectively.

This means a Saskatoon resident with a house worth $371,000, the average house cost in the city, will pay an additional $69.87 per year in 2020 and $75.35 in 2021. 

READ MORE: Taste of Saskatchewan in jeopardy, city council votes ahead organics program

The additions came from items in the budget plan, like assessments on bridges.

Stay connected with Global News as this story develops.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City CouncilBudgetTaxesSaskatoon City CouncilTaxProperty TaxesSaskatoon BudgetSaskatoon Taxes
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.