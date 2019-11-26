Taste of Saskatchewan in jeopardy, city council votes ahead organics program

Late Monday night Saskatoon’s city council learned that the Taste of Saskatchewan food festival may not return in 2020.
Council heard on Monday night that the SaskTel Centre, which sponsors the festival, doesn’t want to support it any more.
SaskTell Centre CEO Will Lofdahl told council that the group had concerns over the state of the grass at Kiwanis Park and that the corporation didn’t want to be associated with an event from which participants received no profits.
He said that the poor weather has affected the food vendours’ business during the event.
“It was unexpected” said Ward 5 Councillor Randy Donauer.
“It really caught council off-guard.”
He said council was exploring how to save the event.
“We have no intention of killing Taste of Saskatchewan or seeing any of our summer festivals hurt in any way,” Donauer said.
Council also voted through the curbside organics program, after nearly two hours of debate.
There were several motions and two challenges on the item with the resistance led by councillors Iwanchuk, Davies, Dubois and Donauer.
“What I’m hearing from the residents is that they’re tired of the tax increases and they want them to be lower,” Donauer said.
He said he wanted the program to be implemented more slowly to reduce the property tax increase.
Ward 7 Coun. Mairin Loewin said she was annoyed by the debate because council had already spoken about the issue.
“My frustration lies with the amount of time that we’ve spent on this issue,” Loewin said, “and I think we sent a signal to the community that the decision had been made several months ago.”
