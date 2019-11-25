Menu

Canada

Additional 8 Saskatoon police officers approved during budget talks

By Nathaniel Dove and Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 7:17 pm
Updated November 25, 2019 7:33 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Police funding discussed by city council.

City council began the first of three days of 2020-21 budget talks by discussing the requirements of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Councillors approved eight new officers for 2020.

READ MORE: Saskatoon city council budget debate to include police funding, proposed central library

The eight officers are in addition to the three already scheduled to be hired in 2020. This brings the total number of new constables in the next two years to 15, with four more to be hired in 2021.

Police Chief Troy Cooper said the eight new officers will be needed to patrol the area around the upcoming supervised injection site.

Cooper said the new opening of the site would be delayed to wait for the new officers.

“We know that we have a very good partnership with the supervised consumption staff,” SPS Chief Troy Cooper said.

Story continues below advertisement

“And it’s likely that they’ll be able to delay their opening until the community is ready to have that. We expect to see that in April or May of next year.”

READ MORE: Health Canada approves 1st supervised consumption site in Saskatchewan

He also said the new officers are needed because the current officers are exhausted.

“We just haven’t kept pace with increasing police resources and this is a good step forward. I think it’s an opportunity for us now to address, I think more appropriately, the calls that we’re seeing coming in,” Cooper said.

Saskatoon’s proposed budget originally required a property tax increase of 3.23 per cent for 2020 and 3.54 per cent for 2021 — just under seven per cent total.

City Administration told council that the increases were reduced to 3.14 per cent and 3.52 per cent, respectively, because the original calculation did not incorporate the new residents in the city. The new residents increases the city’s revenue.

The city can afford the new officers with the increased revenue and the tax rates are not expected to rise from the new figures.

Budget talks are scheduled to end on Wednesday.​

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceCity CouncilSaskatoon City CouncilSaskatoon City HallOfficersSaskatoon BudgetSaskatoon Central Library
