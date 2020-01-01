Menu

Canada

2020’s new fees, increased taxes for Saskatoon residents come into effect

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 7:19 pm
Updated January 1, 2020 7:21 pm
New Saskatoon fees, taxes in 2020
WATCH: The first day of 2020 means Saskatoon residents can expect some changes to the cost of living in the city, because taxes and fees are going up.

As of January 1, increases in property taxes and fees are now in effect for Saskatoon.

A 3.7 per cent property tax increase — voted through by city council in November — took effect when the clock struck midnight, as did new recycling fees and water and wastewater bills.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan gas prices expected to rise roughly 15 cents by summer, expert says

The property tax was raised to accommodate increasing city staff and infrastructure costs, including eight new police officers who will patrol the upcoming supervised consumption site.

The new rate will also help pay for a new central library, worth $67.5 million, and a curbside organics program which was allocated $10 million.

The recycling program will now cost single households $7.38 a month and $3.71 for those in multi-unit buildings. Water and wastewater rates will go up by 4.1 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2019 carbon tax rebate decreases in Saskatchewan

An increase in the federal carbon tax, which takes place on April 1, will affect SaskEnergy and Saskatoon Light and Power rates, the former of which is expected to increase by six per cent, according to SaskEnergy. The latter will increase by two per cent to 0.63 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh).

SaskPower has not announced if an increase will take place.

The federal carbon tax rebate will also increase for Saskatchewan residents. A family of four, which previously would have received $903 on their income tax return, will now receive $809.

The provincial government has appealed the implementation of the carbon tax and a hearing is scheduled for early in the new year.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
