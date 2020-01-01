Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon couple welcomes first baby of 2020

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 2:05 pm
Eliann and Shaun Guinan are the parents to the first baby born in Saskatoon in 2020. Lincoln was born at 12:13 am on Jan. 1.
Eliann and Shaun Guinan are the parents to the first baby born in Saskatoon in 2020. Lincoln was born at 12:13 am on Jan. 1. Guinan Family / Supplied

Lincoln Guinan, was the first baby born in Saskatoon in 2020.

He was born at 12:13 a.m. at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital on Jan. 1, a press release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority said.

His parents, Eliann and Shaun Guinan, are from Saskatoon and all three are doing well.

Lincoln Guinan weighed 7lbs., 12 oz. The whole family is doing well.
Lincoln Guinan weighed 7lbs., 12 oz. The whole family is doing well. Guinan Family / Supplied

READ MORE: New Year’s Eve sees revellers around the world usher in the new decade

Story continues below advertisement

The family said they wanted to thank the hospital staff and Dr. Sarah Williams, the family doctor who delivered Lincoln. They also wanted to thank the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Yellow Quill First Nation for their gifts.

Here are the most popular baby names of 2019
Here are the most popular baby names of 2019
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BabySaskatoonNew Year's BabyFirst baby 2020New Year's Baby born Saskatoon
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.