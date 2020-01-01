Saskatoon couple welcomes first baby of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Lincoln Guinan, was the first baby born in Saskatoon in 2020.

He was born at 12:13 a.m. at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital on Jan. 1, a press release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority said.

His parents, Eliann and Shaun Guinan, are from Saskatoon and all three are doing well.

Lincoln Guinan weighed 7lbs., 12 oz. The whole family is doing well. Guinan Family / Supplied

Story continues below advertisement

The family said they wanted to thank the hospital staff and Dr. Sarah Williams, the family doctor who delivered Lincoln. They also wanted to thank the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Yellow Quill First Nation for their gifts.

1:06 Here are the most popular baby names of 2019 Here are the most popular baby names of 2019