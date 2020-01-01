Saskatoon runners take final steps of 2019, head full-speed into 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Runners in Saskatoon took their final strides of 2019 at the Running Room’s 35th annual Resolution Run Tuesday night.

“It’s such a nice way to get your year started and kind of reflect upon the previous year and just get yourself together for the next year,” explained Running Room manager Elisabeth Koroll.

Runners and spectators cheering at the finish line said they came out to spend the last moments of the year in a healthy, high-energy environment.

It was a different atmosphere than a celebration at a bar.

Participants were taking their first steps toward reaching their goals in the new year. Many are already looking ahead to races in 2020 and are training to get personal best times.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’d like to have [2020] as the year where I actually start and finish my first full marathon,” said Resolution Run participant Ken Eade.

“So I’d like to up my mileage as far as running goes,”

Proceeds from the race went towards Saskatoon YMCA’s Strong Kids fundraising campaign, which gives families access to health and wellness programs and facilities.