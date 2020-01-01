Menu

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, January 1, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2020 8:21 pm

EDMONTON – Dylan Guenther and Josh Williams scored shootout goals to power the Edmonton Oil Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Everett Silvertips on Wednesday in the Western Hockey League.

Guenther also scored in regulation for Edmonton (25-7-7). Carter Souch and Liam Keeler had the other goals.

Gage Goncalves, Michael Gut and Bryce Kindopp, with the tying goal late in the third period, scored for the Silvertips (25-8-3).

Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa stopped 34 shots.

Everett’s Keegan Karki made 42 saves.

HITMEN 4 TIGERS 2

CALGARY — Mark Kastelic scored the go-ahead goal on a power play midway through the third period, and the Hitmen (18-11-5) went on to defeat Medicine Hat (23-11-2).

Story continues below advertisement

ICE 6 BLADES 1

SAKSTATOON — Owen Pederson scored two goals and set up two more and Connor McClennon had a goal and two assists as Winnipeg (23-13-1) downed the Blades (17-16-3).

PATS 2 RAIDERS 1 (OT)

REGINA — Robbie Holmes scored 13 seconds into overtime and Max Paddock made 29 saves as the Pats (11-19-4) edged Prince Albert (20-12-5).

ROYALS 1 GIANTS 0

LANGLEY, B.C. — Shane Farkas stopped all 29 shots he faced and Phillip Schultz provided the offence early in the third period to help Victoria (20-12-2) beat the Giants (17-16-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
