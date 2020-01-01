Menu

Canada

Montreal police investigate after man and woman wounded in Lachine

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 12:46 pm
The victims are not co-operating with investigators, according to Montreal police.
Montreal police are investigating after a man and woman were wounded in a possible stabbing early Wednesday morning.

The woman was found with injuries to her upper body in an apartment building on Camille Street in Lachine around 6:20 a.m., according to police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

The second victim, a 23-year-old man, was discovered with similar injuries at the intersection of Notre-Dame and St-Pierre streets.

Police say the pair were taken to hospital, where they are expected to recover.

Both the man and woman are not co-operating with investigators, according to Couture.

No arrests have been made.

