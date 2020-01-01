Montreal police investigate after man and woman wounded in Lachine

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Montreal police are investigating after a man and woman were wounded in a possible stabbing early Wednesday morning.

The woman was found with injuries to her upper body in an apartment building on Camille Street in Lachine around 6:20 a.m., according to police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

The second victim, a 23-year-old man, was discovered with similar injuries at the intersection of Notre-Dame and St-Pierre streets.

READ MORE: From transit to trash, here’s what’s open and closed in Montreal heading into the new year

Police say the pair were taken to hospital, where they are expected to recover.

Both the man and woman are not co-operating with investigators, according to Couture.

No arrests have been made.

Story continues below advertisement