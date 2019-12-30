From transit to trash, here’s what’s open and closed in Montreal heading into the new year

Send this page to someone via email

As you run around finalizing your New Year’s Eve celebration plans, keep in mind that not everything is open over the holidays.

Here are the business and services you can count on to be open — and those that will be closed as we head towards 2020.

Public Transit

STM metro and buses

The metro is open all night on Dec. 31. to make ringing in the New Year safer and easier. Current fares apply. The Société de transports de Montréal (STM) recommends purchasing an unlimited evening pass for those planning to make several trips.

Buses will be operating on a holiday schedule on Jan. 1 and 2. Plan your trip ahead of time.

In Laval, buses will run on a Saturday schedule for both Dec. 31 and Jan. 2. On New Year’s Day, buses will operate on a reduced Sunday schedule. Consult the STL’s website for more info.

In Longueuil, RTL buses will be operating on a holiday schedule on both Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, and a Sunday schedule on Jan. 1.

Commuter Trains

Only two train lines, exo1 and exo2, will be in service on Jan.1 and Jan. 2. Exo1 will be operating on a Sunday schedule, while exo2 will be operating on a weekend schedule.

There will be no service for those two days on exo3, exo4, exo5 and exo6.

Attractions

Arenas, pools, sports centres and libraries will operate according to their respective borough’s schedule. Call ahead.

The Claude-Robillard sports centre will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Regular scheduling will resume on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

The Taz skate park will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. From Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Biodome and Insectarium are closed for renovations but the botanical garden and the planetarium are open throughout the holidays with varying hours. Consult the schedule online.

Shopping

SAQ stores will be closed Jan. 1 and will only open at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Most malls, including Rockland Centre, Fairview Pointe-Claire, Eaton Centre and Place Montreal Trust, will be closed Jan. 1.

Municipal offices

Most City of Montreal offices are closed for the holidays including borough and Accès-Montréal offices and various points of service. They are set to re-open Jan. 3.

Montreal courthouse

The municipal court and all its service points are closed until Jan. 3.

Garbage collection

Garbage collection, recycling and composting schedules vary according to each borough. For more information, check the city’s website or call 311.

Ecocentres are closed

Christmas tree curbside pickup

Natural Christmas trees will be picked up in January in all 19 boroughs and turned into wood chips. For more information on when and how to dispose of your tree visit the city’s website.

