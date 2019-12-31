Police looking into death of Prince Albert Correctional Centre inmate

Send this page to someone via email

Police say an inmate from the Prince Albert Correctional Centre died last week.

The 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell during the early morning hours of Dec. 27, according to a press release.

The inmate was subsequently taken to Victoria Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

His name was not released.

While foul play is not suspected at this time, the Prince Albert Police Service said its criminal investigation division and the coroner’s office are investigating the death.

