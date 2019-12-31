Menu

Canada

Police looking into death of Prince Albert Correctional Centre inmate

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 6:34 pm
Updated December 31, 2019 6:39 pm
A Prince Albert Correctional inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Dec. 27.
A Prince Albert Correctional inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Dec. 27. File / Global News

Police say an inmate from the Prince Albert Correctional Centre died last week.

The 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell during the early morning hours of Dec. 27, according to a press release.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police trying to locate offender at large

The inmate was subsequently taken to Victoria Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

His name was not released.

READ MORE: Inmate dies overnight Tuesday at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

While foul play is not suspected at this time, the Prince Albert Police Service said its criminal investigation division and the coroner’s office are investigating the death.

Story continues below advertisement
