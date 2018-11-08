Canada
November 8, 2018 1:25 pm
Updated: November 8, 2018 1:56 pm

Inmate dies at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

An inmate was found unresponsive in his bunk at Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

File / Global News
A A

An inmate on remand has died at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Officials said the inmate was found unresponsive in his bunk on Wednesday afternoon and pronounced dead at roughly 1:30 p.m. CT.

His family has been notified.

READ MORE: Jury recommends institutional changes after ‘psychopath’ death at RPC in Saskatoon

Correctional officials have not released his name or a cause of death.

Saskatoon police and the coroner’s office is investigating.

Corrections will conduct an internal investigation.

No other details have been released.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Inmate
Saskatoon Correction Centre Death
Saskatoon Correction Centre Inmate
Saskatoon Correction Centre Inmate Death
Saskatoon Correctional Centre
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News