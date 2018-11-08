Inmate dies at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

An inmate on remand has died at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.
Officials said the inmate was found unresponsive in his bunk on Wednesday afternoon and pronounced dead at roughly 1:30 p.m. CT.
His family has been notified.
READ MORE: Jury recommends institutional changes after ‘psychopath’ death at RPC in Saskatoon
Correctional officials have not released his name or a cause of death.
Saskatoon police and the coroner’s office is investigating.
Corrections will conduct an internal investigation.
No other details have been released.
