May 15, 2019
Updated: May 15, 2019 12:52 pm

Inmate dies overnight Tuesday at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

An inmate on remand at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning.

An inmate has died at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

The inmate, who was on remand, was found unresponsive in his cell at roughly 2 a.m. CT Tuesday, said Drew Wilby with Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice.

His name has not been released.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but Wilby said foul play is not suspected.

Three investigations will take place, Wilby said.

An investigation will be conducted by the police, and the ministry’s investigative services division will undertake an internal investigation.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service will also conduct an investigation.

Wilby said the coroner’s investigation could result in a coroner’s inquest under section 20 of the Coroner’s Act.

