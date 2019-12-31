All-star quarterback Jeremiah Masoli re-signs with Hamilton Tiger-Cats for 2020 season

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed Jeremiah Masoli to a one-year contract, preventing the all-star quarterback from becoming a free agent in February.

Masoli, 31, lead the Ticats to a 5-1 start in the 2019 Canadian Football League season before suffering a knee injury July 26 in a game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers that sidelined him for the rest of the year.

“It’s exciting to have Jeremiah back for the 2020 season,” said Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer.

“His high character, remarkable work ethic and competitiveness make him a natural fit for our organization.”

The San Francisco native threw for 1,576 yards this past season with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions before Dane Evans took over as Hamilton’s starting pivot and guided the club to a franchise-best 15-3 record.

Story continues below advertisement

Evans and the Cats ultimately lost to Winnipeg in the Grey Cup in Calgary.

Masoli chose to stay in Hamilton instead of pursuing a potential starting job by signing with the Toronto Argonauts or Ottawa Redblacks.

“He was likely to have multiple options come the start of free agency and we are pleased he has decided to remain in Hamilton,” added Steinauer.

Masoli rose to stardom in 2018 when he recorded career highs with 5,209 passing yards with 28 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He was named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Player.

2:27 A look back at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers historic Grey Cup win A look back at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers historic Grey Cup win