New Year's Day

What’s open and closed on New Year’s Day in Winnipeg

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 2:41 pm
Here is what is open and closed in Winnipeg on New Year's Day.
Here is what is open and closed in Winnipeg on New Year's Day. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

As we kick off a new year Wednesday, some places will be closed or adjusting their schedules on the first day of 2020.

Here’s what’s open and closed throughout the city on New Year’s Day.

Errands:

Canada Post will not be delivering mail or have post offices open on New Year’s Day.

City of Winnipeg civic offices will be closed Jan. 1.

The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7.

Provincial and federal offices will be closed Jan. 1.

Banks will be closed Jan. 1.

The Forks has 2 fireworks displays to help Winnipeg ring in 2020

Winnipeg Transit:

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule New Year’s Day.

Story continues below advertisement

Transit is also offering a free bus ride on New Year’s Eve starting at 7 p.m. until the end of service. The last buses leave the downtown area at around 1:30 a.m.

Garbage/Recycling:

Collection is not taking place New Year’s Day. Collection on those days or after will shift one day.

Brady, Panet and Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed Jan. 1.

Stores:

Walmart will be closed Jan. 1.

Liquor Marts will be closed Jan. 1.

Malls:

Polo Park will be closed Jan. 1,.

St. Vital will be closed Jan. 1.

Kildonan Place will be closed Jan. 1.

Garden City will be closed Jan. 1.

Grant Park will be closed Jan. 1.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be closed Jan. 1.

CMHR to offer discounted Friday Nights Rights programming

Story continues below advertisement

Attractions:

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Jan 1: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum

Jan. 1: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Jan. 1: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

City of Winnipeg Libraries will be closed Jan. 1.

City of Winnipeg Pools will be closed Jan. 1.

