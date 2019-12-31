2 teens charged after Edmonton zoo employee hit by car in parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenagers have been charged following a hit-and-run collision in the Edmonton Valley Zoo parking lot earlier this month that sent a worker to hospital.

The collision happened on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in the parking lot off 133 Street and Buena Vista Road in the river valley.

Edmonton Valley Zoo on Dec. 11, 2019. Global News

It was reported that two vehicles — a BMW sedan and a BMW SUV — were driving erratically and stunting in the zoo parking lot when they were approached by a staff member.

Edmonton police said the sedan hit the man who was standing on a service road in the parking lot, and then both vehicles reportedly drove away.

EMS responded, treated the employee and took him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Zoo worker Adam Fortier, 26, suffered two broken vertebrae, a brain bleed and lacerations. He has since been released and is recovering.

Adam Fortier, 26, an employee at the Edmonton Valley Zoo, is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle. Dec. 11, 2019. Courtesy: Rachell Fortier

On Tuesday, police said officers identified and charged the 16-year-old male driver of the sedan with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and hit and run causing bodily harm.

Another 17-year-old boy was charged with being party to the offence with hit and run causing bodily harm and attempting to obstruct justice.

Both youths were served notice to appear in court in the new year. Because they are under the age of 18, they cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

