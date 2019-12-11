Edmonton zoo employee injured after being struck by vehicle in parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a pedestrian collision in the parking lot of the Edmonton Valley Zoo late Tuesday morning that sent a worker to hospital.

According to EPS, it happened near 133 Street and Buena Vista Road.

It was reported that two vehicles were “driving erratically” in the zoo parking lot when they were approached by a staff member. One of the vehicles struck the man and then both vehicles drove away.

EMS responded, treated the employee, who they said is in his 20s, and took him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Global News has been in contact with Adam Fortier’s mother, Rachell Fortier, who says her son is 26. Adam suffered a rotator cuff tear, a concussion, two broken vertebrae in his neck and a small brain bleed.

Jane Triska says Adam is her boyfriend’s brother.

She said the drivers were doing donuts in the zoo parking lot and he went over to ask them to stop.

Rachell said Adam remains at the University of Alberta Hospital Wednesday.

Adam Fortier, 26, an employee at the Edmonton Valley Zoo, is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle. Dec. 11, 2019. Courtesy: Rachell Fortier

